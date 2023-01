A fairly snowy, wet start to winter has not taken Crook County out of "extreme," even "exceptional" drought categories, so county officials have declared a drought emergency -- two months earlier than last year -- and asked Gov. Tina Kotek to do the same, to enable state help.

