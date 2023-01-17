Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville

(Update: Woman from Bend; call around 4 p.m.)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville.

Searchers responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to a broken 911 call of the stranded woman, who was in an area with limited cellphone service. They had limited information from the caller, and efforts to call back failed, Deputy Andy Pearson said.

SAR officials used GPS data to determine a possible location in the area of SE Lakeview Road near Bear Creek, Pearson said.

A total of nine SAR personnel responded to the call. Due to the limited information, three vehicles were used, along with SAR’s snowmobile trailer and a specialized tracked side-by-side vehicle.

The crews arrived to find the woman was unhurt and had left the road, landing in a ditch. She was provided transport back to the Prineville area.

Pearson said Crook County SAR wants to remind travelers, especially in the mountains, to let someone know where you’re going, when you’ll be back and to stick to your plan. You’re also urged to bring adequate food, water and warm clothing, in case you get stuck, whatever the road conditions.