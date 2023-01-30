Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. conduct seat belt, child seat education, enforcement

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday and extending through Sunday, Feb. 12, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department, as well as agencies throughout Oregon, will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age 2.

ODOT crash data for 2020 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32%, or 100 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages one through 12 years old.

It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged 1-4. In 2017, safety belts saved an estimated 14, 955 lives nationally.

The focus of the safety belt enforcement is on the proper use of safety belts, child safety seats, and fitting.

For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, you vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or https://oregonimpact.org/Child_Passenger_Safety