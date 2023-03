Isabelle Trent, a ninth-grader at Crook County High School, has been nominated as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders near Boston in June, and is raising funds to attend the event.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.