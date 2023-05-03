Driver, 86, stranded in snow leaves vehicle, prompting Crook County SAR’s 21st mission of 2023

'Please stay with your vehicle when stuck,' if at all possible, deputy says

MITCHELL, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 86-year-old woman who became stranded in the snow in the Big Summit Prairie area and decided to take a long walk for help was rescued in mid-April, the 21st Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue mission of the year, deputies said Wednesday.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 Crook County 911 was notified of a motorist stranded in the snow on the 42 Road, Deputy Andy Pearson said. The woman reportedly was trying to walk to Mitchell from the Big Summit Prairie area and reportedly was not dressed for the conditions and had no food or water.

SAR crews responded to the area but were unable to reach the woman’s vehicle due to another vehicle and trailer stuck and blocking the road, Pearson said. Instead, SAR deployed three specialized vehicles, a snowmobile and a tracked side-by-side from Walton Lake Sno-Park, off Forest Service Road 22 east of Prineville, to look for the woman.

After what Pearson called “a challenging and hurried traverse,” SAR crews found the woman, who was very cold and tired. She was returned to the staging area and later dropped off with friends awaiting her return in the area.

"Crook County SAR wants to remind people when at all possible to please stay with your vehicle when stuck," Pearson said in a news release. "The vehicle is a warm dry place in a fixed location where SAR personnel can find you with less difficultly.

"If you are not dressed for the conditions, do not have the appropriate supplies, and decide to walk. A simple annoyance can become a life-threatening situation," the deputy added.