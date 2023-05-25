Crook County School Board member Gwen Carr resigns due to head injury; applicants sought for vacancy

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County School Board member Gwen Carr has announced her resignation effective Friday, June 9th. Carr says she recently suffered a serious head injury and needs to focus her attention on recovering.

The school board held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss replacing Carr, whose current term expires in June 2025. They voted unanimously to open an application process to fill the vacant position. Interested community members have until 5pm on Monday, June 5th, to apply.

“We are sorry to see Mrs. Carr leave the school board, but her health is our top concern. She’s been an effective and tireless advocate for students since she was first elected in 2012. I’ve appreciated working with her these past two years and wish her a speedy recovery,” said Board Chair Jessica Ritter.

Since this is an at-large position, citizens can live anywhere in Crook County but must meet the following requirements:

Be a registered voter in Crook County

Established resident in Crook County for at least one year

Not an employee of Crook County School District

Board members will review the applications and make an appointment at the next school board meeting on Monday, June 12th. Whoever is chosen to fill the vacant seat will join current board member Scott Cooper and the newly-elected board members Jennifer Knight, Jessica Brumble, and Cheyenne Edgerly, who begin their terms on July 1st.

Application materials will be posted on the district’s website by Friday, May 26th. Citizens can also pick up hard copies at the school district’s main office at 471 Ochoco Plaza Drive in Prineville. For more information, please contact Heather Hixson at the district office.

Heather Hixson, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & School Board

(541) 447-5664 | heather.hixson@crookcountyschools.org

School Board Member Gwen Carr’s Resignation Letter

Dr. Johnson & fellow school board members,

Effective June 9th, 2023, I will resign from the Crook County School Board after an incredible run of 10 years. I recently suffered a significant head injury at work, and my recovery has progressed much slower than I had hoped. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe the best thing I can do for my health is take a step back and focus on getting better.

Serving on the school board as a mother has been a unique privilege. I joined when my children were eight and ten, and I’ve had the honor of watching many of our local children grow and blossom over the past decade. My mission as a school board member has always been to do what’s best for kids. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past decade, and I step away knowing the school district has a strong foundation for future success and an exceptional staff to help steer the ship.

My last act as a school board member will be participating in the CCHS graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9th. I look forward to handing my youngest child his diploma on stage and celebrating the Class of 2023.

I wish the newly-elected school board members the best as they begin their leadership roles in July.

Best regards,

Gwen Carr