Crook County schools superintendent plans to leave, in wake of voters’ ouster of 3 school board incumbents

'The new board members do not share my vision or mission,' Johnson says

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After leading the Crook County School District as its superintendent for the past five years, Dr. Sara Johnson announced Wednesday that she plans to leave her post by July 6th, citing voters' recent major turnover of school board seats as a big factor in her decision.

The school board will consider her request for a Mutual Termination Agreement during the next school board meeting next Monday. Discussions about a potential agreement will take place in open session.

Even though Dr. Johnson signed a two-year contract in 2022, she said the outcome of the May 16th school board election played a significant role in the decision to part ways.

“When the new school board members begin their terms in July, Scott Cooper will be the only existing board member who hired me five years ago," Johnson said.

"It’s become evident that the new board members do not share my vision or mission for district leadership and how to operate the school district. I believe we are all better when working collaboratively together and focusing on the success of every student. It has become clear that it is in the best interest of the school district - and me - to step aside and allow the new board to select their own leader,” she explained.

Dr. Johnson became the district’s superintendent prior to the 2017-2018 school year. She’s been in education for 32 years and started her career as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher before transitioning into leadership roles. Dr. Johnson holds the rare distinction in Oregon for being recognized as Principal of the Year (2007) and Superintendent of the Year (2023).

“We will miss the incredible leadership that Dr. Johnson brought to Crook County School District. She successfully led us through the pandemic by being the first to reopen schools, developed better systems to track and monitor student progress, raised expectations for student success district-wide while also increasing graduation rates, and built a very strong leadership team. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors and thank her for everything she has done for Crook County,” said School Board Chair Jessica Ritter.

Dr. Johnson says she’ll leave Crook County School District proud of what she and her team of directors, principals, teachers, and staff have accomplished over the past five years.

“I’m incredibly proud of the systems we created to produce high graduation rates and track younger students to prevent them from falling through the cracks. We’re making gains in elementary math and English, and the teamwork and collaboration between teachers and administrators are inspiring. We’ve worked hard over the past few years to elevate staff pay so we can compete with neighboring school districts and keep good people in Crook County.

“I’m proud of our fiscal management, which has allowed us to increase programs, retain teachers, and reduce class sizes. We’ve created a comprehensive reading program, improved interventions, and dramatically enhanced our support of Pioneer High School Alternative students. I’ve had a great relationship with the existing school board members and appreciate how we collaborated respectfully together to achieve these accomplishments and keep students as the main focus of our work,” remarked Dr. Johnson.

There is no current plan for succession. The newly-elected school board members will officially be sworn into their seats at the July 17th school board meeting. They will be tasked with selecting a new superintendent for the upcoming school year.