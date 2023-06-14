Judge grants temporary restraining order to halt Crook County School Board from filling vacancy

Lawsuit claims board failed to follow own policies

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A judge has issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the Crook County School Board from choosing a replacement for a board vacancy until a hearing is held next week on a lawsuit claiming the board failed to follow its own policies for the replacement process.

The complaint was filed Monday in Crooked County Circuit Court by attorney Vance Day on behalf of newly elected board member Cheyenne Edgerly, one of three challengers who ousted incumbents in the May election, along with three applicants for the position recently vacated by Gwen Carr.

Their lawsuit claims the board failed to follow its own policies when it declared the board vacancy at a special meeting late last month, rather than at its next regular meeting, and by not allowing a 20-day period to recruit candidates for the vacant position.

Judge Annette Hillman granted the requested temporary restraining order Monday afternoon, forbidding the board from taking further action to fill the vacancy under its current timeline.

She set a show-cause hearing for next Thursday, June 22 on a possible preliminary injunction pending the final outcome of the matter. Day has requested a permanent injunction against the current process to fill the board seat.

The current school board held a special meeting Wednesday night and chose the Portland law firm Harrang Long to represent the board in defending against the lawsuit.