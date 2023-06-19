Four children escape fire that heavily damaged home NW of Prineville; 2 pets perish

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four children escaped a fire that heavily damaged a home northwest of Prineville Sunday afternoon, but two pets perished in the blaze, authorities said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were called to the home n NW Brookfield Court shortly before 4 p.m., Division Chief and Fire Marshal Russell Deboodt said Monday.

The residence was home to a woman and five children. Deboodt said four children were home when the fire broke out, and all escaped without injury.

Firefighters arrived to find the small two-story house with a fire on the exterior, extending into the house on both floors, Deboodt said. Crews used several hose lines to knock down the exterior fire, then entered to put out the rest of the blaze and conduct a search, which turned up two pets deceased inside.

Redmond Fire & Rescue provided a mutual-aid ambulance to cover calls while crews were committed to the fire, Deboodt said.

The family was connected with the American Red Cross for assistance, he added.