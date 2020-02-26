Deschutes County to remove about 50 hazard trees near Sunriver

Deschutes County

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting this week and continuing sporadically throughout April, the Deschutes County Road Department will remove approximately 50 hazard trees along two roadway corridors near Sunriver.

The dead and diseased trees pose a public safety hazard within the road right-of-way of South Century Drive, east of Sunriver, and in the Cottonwood Drive corridor, north of Sunriver, the Deschutes National Forest said Wednesday.

Within portions of the forest, hazard or compromised trees are regularly removed as a part of road maintenance to provide for public safety, the agencies said.

Officials said people traveling in these roadway corridors should watch for signs and be aware of crews operating in those areas.

For more information, contact Chris Doty, Director, Deschutes County Road Department or Jean Nelson-Dean with the Deschutes National Forest.