Missing snowmobiler found west of Bend after extensive search

Deschutes County

Had become separated from wife as they rode in Moon Mtn. area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A missing snowmobiler from Arizona who became separated from his wife while riding in the Moon Mountain area west of Bend was found in good condition Saturday morning after an extensive air and ground search, officials said.

John Pieratt, 54, was located shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday "in good condition and we will be working on transporting him out soon," Lt. Bryan Husband, Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue coordinator, told NewsChannel 21.

A woman called 911 dispatchers just before 6 p.m. Saturday to report that she and her husband, John Pieratt, 54, of Arizona, had been riding snowmobiles on Trail 6, near Moon Mountain, and he was missing, Husband said.

Pieratt’s wife said he is an experienced snowmobiler, but unfamiliar with the area, and was wearing warm layers and had food and water, Husband said.

Moon Mountain is southeast of Broken Top and northeast of Todd Lake, about 17 miles west of Bend.

Pieratt was riding a black Ski-Doo Summit snowmobile and was described as a healthy white male, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He last was seen wearing black snow pants, a bright green snow jacket, a bright green backpack, an unknown-color helmet and tennis shoes.

Two sheriff’s deputies and 11 SAR volunteers responded to assist in the search for Pieratt, Husband said. The volunteer teams included seven snowmobile team riders, two air operation team members and two incident management team members.

An AirLink air ambulance crew assisted in an aerial search for Pieratt, with two SAR air operations team members helping with navigation and observations, Husband said.

In addition, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center was contacted and assisted with cellphone forensics, since Pieratt had a cellphone when he went missing, the lieutenant said.

SAR teams, AirLink and AFRCC searched into the night, covering all of the surrounding snowmobile trails in the area, also monitoring Pieratt’s cellphone for any assistance that might provide in narrowing down his current location.

Around 2 a.m., SAR teams were recalled to the Bend SAR headquarters for searcher safety, and to wait for daylight and improved searching conditions, Husband said.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, two deputies and 19 SAR volunteers resumed the search, including 10 snowmobile riders, two tracked Argo ATV operators, three air ops team members to work with AirLink in aerial searches, three incident management support members and one logistical support team member. AFRCC also continued to assist in the search.

There were numerous snowmobilers and other winter recreators in the search area, and anyone with information on Pieratt’s location had been urged to call dispatchers or 911.