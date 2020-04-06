Deschutes SO launches online reporting service

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is now offering an online reporting service that allows citizens to file non-emergency reports over the internet.

Online reporting will give the citizens we serve another way to contact the agency to file their report. The service can be utilized for a minor traffic crash, theft, criminal mischief or a vehicle break-in.

Sgt. William Bailey, the agency's public information officer, said one benefit of this new service is that a citizen will receive a no-cost copy of their report within seven days of it being submitted and approved.

Citizens can also submit a crime tip, request extra patrols at a specific location or complete a vacation check request.

Bailey said the service should not be used for any crime where a known suspect has been identified or for in -progress crimes or emergencies.

To file on online report, visit the sheriff's office website at sheriff.deschutes.org and follow the link to File Online Report. Reports can be submitted via a desktop computer or by mobile device.

If the crime or incident you would like to report is not listed on the webpage, please call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and request to speak with a deputy, the agency said.