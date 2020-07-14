Deschutes County deputies looking for driver in assault on traffic flagger

Deschutes County

Woman taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday they are looking for a driver who assaulted a traffic flagger working on a house-moving project east of Bend late Monday night.

Deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the reported assault in the area of Butler Market and Hamehook roads, Sgt. Aaron Harding said.

A crew was preparing for the transport of a house in the location, requiring movement of power lines, Harding said.

The traffic flagger, identified as Teresa McGuire, 55, of Bend, had traffic stopped for several minutes when a motorist tried to drive around her, according to the sergeant.

A dispute ensued when the flagger tried to stop the motorist, who was driving a dark-colored 1997-2005 Jeep Wrangler TJ.

The driver then got out of the Jeep and assaulted McGuire, injuring her, Harding said.

Witnesses tried to stop the driver from leaving, but he was able to get back in and drive away. He last was seen heading east on Butler Market Road toward the Powell Butte Highway.

Bend Fire & Rescue medics responded and took McGuire to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorist was described as a white male adult with a thick build and wearing khaki pants.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case No. 20-90193.