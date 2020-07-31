Deschutes County weekly road construction update: August 2-8

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the Deschutes County weekly road construction update for the week of August 2-8:

Old Bend Redmond Highway/Tumalo Road Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Temporary traffic control measures will be installed this week. Road work for construction of the roundabout is anticipated to begin August 10. Closure Information – No lane closures or road closures are anticipated this week.

Sisemore Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project (Tumalo Area) - Concrete repair work will continue at the Sisemore Road Bridge. Closure Information – Sisemore Road is closed at the bridge site and is expected to remain closed until September 30, 2020. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area.

Chip Seal - Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads this week:

Snow Creek Lane

Plainview Road

Tumalo Reservoir Road

Pinehurst Road

Walton Road

Couch Market Road

Groff Road

Jennings Road

Rickard Road

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate delays and single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

