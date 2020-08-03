Dog-walker finds man’s remains off China Hat Road south of Bend

Deschutes County

Autopsy planned soon to help determine identity, cause of death

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman out walking her dog south of Bend Monday morning found a man’s remains on U.S. Forest Service land off China Hat Road, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to the report of human remains found off China Hat Road, Lt. William Bailey said. The woman had been walking her dog in the area, about two miles south of Bend, when she made the discovery and called county 911 dispatchers to report it.

Deputies and detectives went to the location and confirmed the remains were those of an adult male, Bailey said.

Detectives were assisted by the Forest Service and Deschutes County medical examiner to document, collect evidence and recover the remains.

Bailey said an autopsy is planned in coming days at the state Medical Examiner’s Office near Portland in an effort to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

The lieutenant told NewsChannel 21 he wouldn’t hazard a guess on how long the man's remains may have been at the location, but added, "I can say he was wearing clothing consistent with cooler temperatures.”

Bailey said more information will be released after the autopsy.