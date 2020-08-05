Old Bend-Redmond Highway, Tumalo Road intersection about to get a roundabout

Deschutes County

Work begins Monday; $1.15 million project should be done by Veterans Day

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Work will begin next Monday to add a roundabout and make other safety improvements at the intersection of Old Bend-Redmond Highway and Tumalo Road, Deschutes County officials say.

The project will include constructing a roundabout, installing intersection illumination and other safety improvements.

The $1,157,000 project will be constructed by the county’s contractor, Knife River Corporation– Northwest. The project is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 11.

The county said road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction.

Tumalo Road west of the intersection will be closed within the project area beginning August 31. After completing construction to the west of the intersection, Tumalo Road east of the intersection will be closed within the project area, beginning in October.

More information regarding these closures will be released before the closures occur, and detours routes will be provided.

Visit deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.

For more project information, contact Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department director, at (541) 322-7105.