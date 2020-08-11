DCSO seeks public’s help in finding missing Texas man

Deschutes County

Don Yates, 63, was camping on Forest Service land north of Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked the public for help Tuesday in finding a missing Texas man who was believed to be camping on U.S. Forest Service land north of Sisters but hasn’t been reachable by family for two weeks.

Don Wayne Yates, 63, of Burleson, Texas, has not responded to a family member’s attempts to call him since July 27, Lt. William Bailey said. Deputies have searched areas north of Sisters and have not been able to locate him.

Yates is described as a 63-year-old white male, 5-foot-7 and about 155 pounds. It’s unknown what clothing he was wearing. He’s “reported to be traveling through the western states and his future destinations are unknown,” Bailey said.

Yates is reported to be driving a gray 2013 Honda Pilot with a Texas license plate, LKL9291. The SUV has a cargo box mounted on the roof.

For a welfare check on Yates, anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference Case No. 20-36591.