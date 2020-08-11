Sunriver police report rash of vehicle break-ins

Deschutes County

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver police reported a rash of vehicle break-ins in the resort community Tuesday and reminded residents and visitors to lock their cars and take valuables indoors.

The police agency said in a Facebook post it had taken seven reports Tuesday of thefts from vehicles in the southeast area of Sunriver, at the Stoneridge Condominiums and Parkland Lane. Some stolen items were recovered from a wooded common area near those locations, officers said.

Officers urged residents to check their vehicles for signs of a break-in or missing property – and to report any break-ins, whether items were taken or not. It’s a crime either way, they noted.

Police also asked the public to be aware of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area. They added that a Ford Explorer, unknown color, “could be of interest.”