USFS plans to remove 15 miles of unauthorized trails SW of Bend

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest began a public comment period Wednesday for plans to remove 15 miles of unauthorized trails, mostly for motorcycles, along the Cascade Lakes Highway about 10 miles southwest of Bend.

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District invited people to review and comment on the Lex Unauthorized Route Decommissioning Project, in an argea that overlaps with the Lex Vegetation Management Project.

The area, also south along Forest Service Road 45, includes single-track unauthorized motorcycle trails, the agency said, which the project would obliterate.

The proposal includes de-compaction of surface soils, placement of large woody debris or rocks, removing berms to the original contour and establishing surface organic cover using fine slash and needles.

"Motorized vehicle use on the Deschutes National Forest is only open on approved routes identified on the Motor Vehicle Use Map," the agency said. "Building trails, motorized or non-motorized, without approval is illegal on national forests.

More information on how to provide comments and a map of the proposal is available on the project webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58655.

For more information about travel management on the Deschutes National Forest, visit this link.