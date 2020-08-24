Deschutes County holding virtual open house on Terrebonne sewer needs

Deschutes County

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is inviting Terrebonne residents to participate in a community conversation on how to best meet Terrebonne's wastewater needs.

The Terrebonne Wastewater Feasibility Study will explore potential sewer solutions in the unincorporated community boundary. Community members are encouraged to learn about the study and provide important survey feedback at www.online-voice.net/terrebonne through Friday, Sept. 25.

For additional information, please contact Chris Doty, Director, Deschutes County Road Department at 541-388-6581.