DCSO testing, evaluating body, dash camera systems

Deschutes County

Goal: To 'enhance public trust, transparency'; 60-day test period

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it recently began the testing and evaluation of body-worn and in-car camera systems.

DCSO, which began the testing period last Thursday, said it had previously established a work group to determine which cameras would best meet the needs of the sheriff’s office.

The work group met with other state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies that were using various camera systems, and attended presentations by camera vendors.

Based on input from outside law enforcement agencies and information collected through research and presentations, the sheriff’s office selected Watch Guard and Coban cameras to test and evaluate.

DCSO said it will test and evaluate both brands of body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems for 60 days. The final decision on which system to use will be based on the results of the trial and evaluations of the products.

The trial period will also include the evaluation of software, storage and personnel investment to manage a program prior to a final decision being made.

"The sheriff’s office knows implementing the use of body-worn cameras is an important step in enhancing public trust and the transparency of our operations," the announcement said.

The trial and evaluation period will precede the 2021-22 fiscal budget preparation period, the agency said, in order to determine the appropriate approach to implementation of body-worn and in-car camera systems.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz has said the city police force also is working to add body cameras.