Bend man arrested, drugs seized in Terrebonne traffic stop

Deschutes County

Drug agents say they found heroin, methamphetamine hidden in car

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in Terrebonne on Sunday, accused of trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine, officers said Monday.

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, stopped the 39-year-old man’s car on Highway 97 at B Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and arrested him on charges of heroin possession, manufacturing and distribution and meth possession, Lt. Ken Mannix said.

CODE Team investigators determined that he would buy large quantities of heroin and meth and sell them for profit throughout Deschutes County, Mannix said.

The stop occurred as the man returned to the county from out of the area. A search turned up about three ounces of heroin and a half-ounce of meth, concealed in the car. The man was taken and lodged in the county jail in Bend.