Two-county search underway for missing La Pine man

Deschutes County

(Update: Emergency alert sent to area residents)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Klamath county Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers have joined the search for a missing 22-year-old La Pine man last seen on foot in the area of his home off Federal Road Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Kyle Shook is a low-functioning autistic, about 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds. He last was seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday and was wearing light brown, insulated Carhartt coveralls and black-rimmed glasses.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said there was a sighting off state Highway 31 in northern Klamath County around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deschutes and Klamath counties’ search-and-rescue units searched the area but did not find him.

“SAR is checking the area again today,” he said.

A number of residents in the area received a Deschutes Alert System phone call and were checking their outbuildings and property for any sign of Shook.

Anyone with information about Shook’s location was asked to call Deschutes County dispatch at 541-693-6911.