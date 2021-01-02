DCSO seeks tips, security video after La Pine-area rash of thefts from vehicles

Deschutes County

La PINE, Ore. KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is seeking information and surveillance video after several overnight thefts from vehicles a few days ago in the La Pine area.

Deputies said in a Facebook post Saturday that the thefts occurred from vehicles in the reas of Leona Lane, Howard Road and Meadow Lane.

The thefts likely took place between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

Those who have any information or live in the area and have surveillance cameras are asked to call the non-emergency number at 541-693-6911, referencing case No. 20-121905.

"DCSO would like to remind people to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock your vehicles when left unattended," deputies added.