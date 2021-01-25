DCSO seeks tips to find who fired shots into SUV at homeless camp near Sisters

Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked the public for help Monday in their search for whoever fired several gunshots into an SUV parked near a tent in a homeless camp on the Deschutes National Forest west of Sisters.

Deputies received a report around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 17 of a vehicle being shot at a long-term camp in the area of Forest Service Road 1510 near the 450 spur, about five miles west of Sisters, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

A green mid-1990s Chevy Tahoe had been shot several times, he said, noting that it “was in very close proximity to a tent that was being used for housing.”

The camp’s occupants called 911 and deputies responded to the area, assisted by a Forest Service law enforcement officer, the sergeant said. A Forest Service K-9 also responded and conducted an extensive search, but no suspects were located.

Over the past week, deputies have conducted several interviews and searched the area for other evidence.

The sheriff’s office urged the public to call 541-693-6911 with any information that could help in the active, ongoing investigation.