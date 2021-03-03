DCSO: Bend woman facing charges after being shot by man in self-defense

Deschutes County

Few other details released on Saturday incident off Alfalfa Market Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 55-year-old woman has been charged with stalking, menacing and other charges after she was shot by a 70-year-old man in apparent self-defense last weekend in the Alfalfa area east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 3:25 p.m. Saturday to the 25000 block of Alfalfa Market Road on a report of a person with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Jayson Janes said. The woman was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend, and Janes said she's expected to recover from her injury.

Sheriff’s detectives investigating the case later served a search warrant on the property and collected evidence from the night of the shooting.

“Based on statements they received and evidence recovered from the scene, it was determined that the male victim was trying to protect himself from (the woman) when he shot her,” Janes said in a news release.

The woman, still receiving medical care, was cited in lieu of custody on charges of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, coercion and first-degree theft.

Janes said the investigation is continuing and no other information is being released at this time.