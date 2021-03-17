Deschutes County releases ‘popular’ summary guide to annual financial report

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), a summary guide to the in-depth county annual financial report.

The PAFR is designed to help taxpayers understand county financial data.

Both reports reflect information from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

“We hope this report is a helpful tool for residents to better understand the County’s finances,” said County Treasurer Greg Munn.

Last year’s report received the award for outstanding achievement in popular annual financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

To download a copy of this year’s PAFR or view the report online visit deschutes.org/pafr. A hard copy of the report is available upon request at finance@deschutes.org.