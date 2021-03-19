Deschutes County expands vaccine eligibility to all 45+ with underlying conditions

Deschutes County

County paces state, with 73% of seniors getting at least first dose

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Monday, Deschutes County will expand vaccine eligibility to individuals in Phase 1B, Group 6, including all adults over 45 with underlying health conditions that raise their risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 3,910 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for the week. Vaccine appointments will continue to be prioritized based on the Oregon Health Authority eligibility guidance.

Phase 1B, Group 6 includes:

Adults 45 - 64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

Individuals experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People currently displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

OHA reports that 73% of Deschutes County residents 65 and older have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 84% of those 80 or older, 92% of those 75-79, 75% of those 70-74 and 55% of those 65-69 years old.

Deschutes County is ranked first in the state for the rate of adults 65 and older currently vaccinated.

Vaccine appointments will be scheduled using the region’s new vaccine pre-registration system. This system allows appointments to be prioritized based on Oregon Health Authority eligibility guidance. Invitations to schedule vaccine appointments will be sent out starting Friday, March 19.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. Those who pre-register will be contacted by email and text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment when they are eligible and a dose is available for them.

More than 4,000 residents will receive second-dose vaccines at the mass vaccination clinic during the week of March 22.

Retail Pharmacy Vaccine Availability

Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacy in Bend will offer limited appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Vaccine eligibility

For the week of March 22, eligible groups include:

Phase 1B, Group 6

Adults 65 and older

Phase 1B, Group 1

Phase 1A

Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can pre-register for the vaccine online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon



Visit: