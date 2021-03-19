Deschutes County expands vaccine eligibility to all 45+ with underlying conditions
County paces state, with 73% of seniors getting at least first dose
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Monday, Deschutes County will expand vaccine eligibility to individuals in Phase 1B, Group 6, including all adults over 45 with underlying health conditions that raise their risk of contracting COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 3,910 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for the week. Vaccine appointments will continue to be prioritized based on the Oregon Health Authority eligibility guidance.
Phase 1B, Group 6 includes:
- Adults 45 - 64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- Individuals experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People currently displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
OHA reports that 73% of Deschutes County residents 65 and older have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 84% of those 80 or older, 92% of those 75-79, 75% of those 70-74 and 55% of those 65-69 years old.
Deschutes County is ranked first in the state for the rate of adults 65 and older currently vaccinated.
Vaccine appointments will be scheduled using the region’s new vaccine pre-registration system. This system allows appointments to be prioritized based on Oregon Health Authority eligibility guidance. Invitations to schedule vaccine appointments will be sent out starting Friday, March 19.
Residents are encouraged to pre-register online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. Those who pre-register will be contacted by email and text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment when they are eligible and a dose is available for them.
More than 4,000 residents will receive second-dose vaccines at the mass vaccination clinic during the week of March 22.
Retail Pharmacy Vaccine Availability
Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.
Fred Meyer pharmacy in Bend will offer limited appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
Vaccine eligibility
For the week of March 22, eligible groups include:
- Phase 1B, Group 6
- Adults 65 and older
- Phase 1B, Group 1
- Phase 1A
Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can pre-register for the vaccine online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.
Comments
7 Comments
I’ve noticed that nobody is ever referencing the OHA anymore… maybe this is why… according to a new chart provided by the OHA- they clearly state that a mere 2% of covid related deaths in Oregon are by “covid alone”… that means- according to Barney Lerten’s “experts”- that of the 2,357 deaths associated with the China Virus in Oregon… ONLY- 47 died from the virus alone ! Here’s your link if you wanna argue- but this is scandalous information and Oregonians should be outraged that they destroyed their economy- dumbed down their children- ruined their personal finances and mental health… over 46 people within a state with a population of well over 4 million !!! Bring on the haters- or the silence- you all being called out !
https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19CaseDemographicsandDiseaseSeverityStatewide/DiseaseDeathData
Didn’t you promise to go away a couple of weeks ago?
Why didn’t you keep your promise?
You are a bore. Please disappear.
Wah, wah, wha, wah, wah, wah. Didn’t even need to read whatever that is to know it’s the sound of maybe the largest wind tunnel ever found between two ears.
This is total B.S. Just because most people who died of Covid had some underlying condition doesn’t mean the Covid didn’t kill them. The majority of Oregonians have some underlying condition. But those with asthma or diabetes would still be walking around today if Covid hadn’t killed them. Covid was the reason our ICU beds filled up in some months, not because of COPD or Down Syndrome or something else. Thanks to Covid, 2357 deaths occurred that would not have happened otherwise. A lot more would have happened without public health measures that were taken.
Awesome!
Yep. Just got a text and just scheduled mine for next week.
My wife and I got first dose this afternoon. Went very smoothly.