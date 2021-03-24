Sunriver Resort now hiring for over 400 summer jobs

Deschutes County

In-person hiring fair set for April 14; some jobs start at $17/hour

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Resort announced Wednesday it is now accepting applications for a variety of positions for the 2021 summer season, with more than 400 positions to fill.

Here's the full news release from the resort:

Part and full-time seasonal positions include culinary and housekeeping staff, marina, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, food and beverage, management and more.

With the Memorial Day weekend opening of the newly expanded Cove Aquatic Center, lifeguards, front desk, food service and culinary staff will also be needed to operate this new resort amenity.

“We are looking for candidates who work well as part of a team, and who are focused on delivering high quality experiences to our guests each and every time they visit,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort director of sales and marketing. “Working at a destination resort like Sunriver certainly has its perks. Not only do we offer competitive wages and a welcoming atmosphere, working at Sunriver is quite possibly one of the most fun jobs someone can have during their career.”

The resort is accepting online applications for over 400 part-time and full-time seasonal positions that suit a variety of interests and offer both indoor and outdoor employment.

An in-person hiring fair will take place Wednesday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Homestead Building at Sunriver Resort. Candidates attending the hiring fair are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event. Hiring will be done on the spot, and wages for some positions start at $17 per hour. Applicants must be age 15+ to work at Sunriver Resort, and not all positions require candidates to have previous experience.

Competitive wages are just one of the many perks offered to Sunriver Resort employees. Being part of the team may also include complimentary golf, free canoe and bicycle rentals for employees and their immediate family, discount fitness club membership to Sage Springs Club and Spa, and discounts at Sunriver Resort restaurants and retail outlets. These benefits add to the appeal of this locals’ favorite resort and contribute to the like-minded team spirit that brings returning staff back year-after-year.

In addition, Sunriver’s close proximity to Bend and La Pine offers a variety of convenient housing options, and also makes it possible for nearby residents to work part- or full-time in a recreation-based atmosphere.

Offering a relaxing respite with an abundance of outdoor activities, resort amenities and plenty of room to roam, Sunriver Resort has welcomed generations of families and friends year-round for adventure, exploration and the creation of treasured memories.

For more information and to apply for current job openings, visit www.sunriverresort.com.

About Sunriver Resort

Located just 15 miles south of Bend, Ore. in the heart of Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort is an all-season, activity-rich, 3,300-acre getaway destination and conference center. Sunriver Resort is resplendent with natural beauty and endless activities, including world-renowned golf, award-winning spa facilities and services, nine Northwest restaurants and cafes and more. The historic resort features lodge style rooms, suites, vacation homes and condominiums to both rent or purchase. Local activities include skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, rafting, fishing, brewery tours and much more. Whether guests stay for a day, a week, or a lifetime, they are sure to find an escape filled with adventure, relaxation, inspiration and ultimately, unforgettable memories. For more information, visit http://www.sunriverresort.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.