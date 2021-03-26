Deschutes County road construction update: Week of March 28-April 3

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of March 28-April 3:

Paving of Fryrear Road: US 20 to OR 126 (Sisters Area) – Paving will begin Monday, March 29 and continue throughout the week on Fryrear Road between US 20 and OR 126.

Closure Information – Fryrear Road will be closed at the US 20 intersection on Monday, March 29 in order to complete paving at the highway approach. Fryrear Road will be closed at OR 126 on Thursday, April 1 and Friday April 2 to complete paving at that highway approach. Road users should use alternate routes during closures and anticipate single lane closures and delays during work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Paving will continue on the roundabout, Tumalo Road, and Three Sisters Adventist Christian School entrance and is expected to be completed by Wed., March 31. Preparation for the final stage of construction will occur through the end of the week.

Closure Information – Beginning Wednesday, March 31, traffic will be traveling through the new roundabout. Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during the work hours. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone.

Central Oregon Irrigation District Pilot Butte Canal Piping (Redmond Area) –

Central Oregon Irrigation District’s contractor will repave the roadway, install pavement markings and place shoulder rock along the northbound shoulder of NE 17th Street.

Closure Information – From Monday, Feb. 22 to Wednesday, March 31, the northbound lane of NE 17th Street will be closed from NE King Way to 500 feet north of NE Yucca Ave. NE 17th Street will be restricted to one-way, southbound traffic only. Road users heading north should use marked detours on NE King Way, NW Canal Blvd. and O’Neil Hwy (OR-370).

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

