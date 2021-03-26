More seasonal hiring underway in Sunriver, by owners association

Deschutes County

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – With a need to hire more than 100 summer seasonal staff, the Sunriver Owners Association said Friday it is looking for customer service and team-oriented candidates to fill a variety of jobs in its recreation department.

Employees will have the opportunity to work at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC), the newly renovated SROA member pool, as well as tennis/pickleball locations and the refreshment stand at Fort Rock Park.

SROA said it provides competitive wages above Oregon’s minimum wage and includes a variety of awesome benefits to part-time/seasonal staff, including use of SHARC aquatics, advancement opportunities, holiday overtime pay (if working on a company-recognized holiday) and longevity bonus pay, discounted golf, access to a self-serve car wash and boat launch and more.

For those who prefer not to drive, there will also be a free shuttle service between La Pine and Sunriver available this summer from Cascades East Transit.

Open positions include the following:

Head lifeguards and lifeguards. Lifeguard training provided for hired applicants.

Recreation guest services attendants.

Guest services representatives for SHARC and park services, such as pickleball/tennis.

Boat launch attendants.

More details and full job descriptions for current, open positions are posted to the SROA website at www.sunriverowners.org. Go to “Jobs” in the top menu bar.

For more information, contact SROA’s Human Resources Department at 541-593-2411.