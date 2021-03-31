Deschutes National Forest finalizes cave protection order

Deschutes County

Combines several earlier orders, lays out prohibited activities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest finalized a new cave management forest order Wednesday that prohibits certain activities in and around caves where they cause adverse impacts to cave resources.

Most of the prohibitions were taken and compiled from previous forest orders.

On the Deschutes National Forest, there are approximately 700 known caves. Unfortunately impacts to fragile cave ecology have occurred on the forest.

Adverse impacts have included vandalism, lighting fires, excavating and removing geologic and archaeologic resources, leaving trash and other items, leaving human and domestic animal body waste, and disturbing bats and other wildlife.

The new forest order does the following:

Protects all caves and cave sinks.