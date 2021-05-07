Deschutes County commissioners set hearing on Community development work plan
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on the Community Development Department’s Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22 on Wednesday, May 12, at 11 a.m.
Residents can provide testimony virtually or in person at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. In-person attendance will be limited. Instructions for virtual testimony are available at www.deschutes.org/planningworkplan22.
The proposed work plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including the following highlights:
- Sustaining high customer service levels while transitioning to and implementing new post-pandemic business operations, including public engagement strategies with hybrid in-person and virtual participation strategies.
- Addressing affordable housing by collaborating with cities, our County’s property manager, and exploring rural housing strategies.
- Protecting our community from wildfire hazards through requiring fire-resistant building codes and defensible space standards.
- Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate new wildlife habitat inventories.
- Initiating a Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan Update.
- Coordinating with the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary (UGB) amendments.
- Updating the Tumalo Community Plan.
- Updating the County Transportation System Plan (TSP) in coordination with the Road Department and creating a Sisters Country rural trails plan.
- Updating the County’s Dark Skies lighting ordinance.
For more information about the Community Development Department work plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709.
