Deschutes County commissioners set hearing on Community development work plan

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on the Community Development Department’s Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22 on Wednesday, May 12, at 11 a.m.

Residents can provide testimony virtually or in person at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. In-person attendance will be limited. Instructions for virtual testimony are available at www.deschutes.org/planningworkplan22.

The proposed work plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including the following highlights:

Sustaining high customer service levels while transitioning to and implementing new post-pandemic business operations, including public engagement strategies with hybrid in-person and virtual participation strategies.

Addressing affordable housing by collaborating with cities, our County’s property manager, and exploring rural housing strategies.

Protecting our community from wildfire hazards through requiring fire-resistant building codes and defensible space standards.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate new wildlife habitat inventories.

Initiating a Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan Update.

Coordinating with the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary (UGB) amendments.

Updating the Tumalo Community Plan.

Updating the County Transportation System Plan (TSP) in coordination with the Road Department and creating a Sisters Country rural trails plan.

Updating the County’s Dark Skies lighting ordinance.

For more information about the Community Development Department work plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709.