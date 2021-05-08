DCSO seeks public info about suspicious vehicle, driver in Deschutes River Woods

Deschutes County

Man had asked teen girl if she wanted a ride; she declined

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for information Saturday about a suspicious vehicle and driver in Deschutes River Woods after investigating a social media post about a possible child abduction attempt.

The sheriff’s office learned Friday of a post on the Deschutes River Woods Community Facebook group about an incident in the area of Cinder Butte and Navajo roads, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

A caller Wednesday to the sheriff’s office reported seeing a suspicious vehicle pull up next to a teen girl in that area. The girl shook her head no to the driver and the car sped off, Janes said. The sheriff’s office received no other reports about the incident, he added.

Deputies eventually learned the girl’s identity and got a statement from her, Janes said. She said she had been dropped off by the school bus between 3 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. When she was in the area, the driver of a black sedan with a ladder on the roof drove up beside her and asked if she needed a ride. She said she told him no, and he drove away.

The driver was described as a white male in his early 20s, with black hair and light facial hair.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone with information about him or aware of any similar incidents was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, and refer to Case No. 21-23377.