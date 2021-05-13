Deschutes County Solid Waste adds traffic webcams at Knott Landfill

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste has installed new webcams at Knott Landfill that allow customers to view inbound and outbound traffic queues.

“Customers can now check online to see how busy we are before they leave home,” said department Director Timm Schimke. “With spring cleanups underway, we’re consistently busy, and want to make it easier for customers to know when they may experience a wait.”

Customers can view current activity by visiting www.deschutes.org/checktheline.