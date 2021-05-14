Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 16-22

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 16-22.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Landscaping, permanent seeding and site clean up will occur throughout the week.

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during work hours.

