Temporary weekday closure of Scout Lake recreation sites set to begin

Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, Scout Lake Group Campground and Day Use Area will be closed during the weekdays for the safety of forest users and contractors while logging operations are conducted as part of the Greater Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project.

The temporary closures will be in place Mondays at 6 a.m. through Fridays at 4 p.m. The area will be open to the public after 4 p.m. on Fridays through the weekend, reclosing again on Monday mornings.

The area will be fully open during Memorial Day weekend, including on the Monday holiday. Campground reservations on the weekends after Memorial Day weekend will be honored.

The operation is expected to continue through early to mid-June.

The project is being implemented under the Greater Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project to fell and removed dead, dying, and diseased trees within campgrounds, day use areas, organizational camps, and along roads in and around the greater Suttle Lake area.

For additional information, people can contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.