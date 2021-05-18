Douglass-led slate winning Bend-La Pine School Board races in early vote count; Sisters school levy passing

Deschutes County

(Update-correction; Cloverdale Fire, La Pine Park and Rec levies losing)

Numerous contested races on school, park, fire board seats, but fewer than one-third of ballots returned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend-La Pine School Board Chair Carrie McPherson Douglas and three political newcomers, backed by Deschutes County Democratic Party leaders, were handily defeating a Republican-endorsed slate of four board candidates in Tuesday night's initial vote counts in the most high-profile races of a low-turnout special election.

By midday Tuesday, only about 27 percent of Deschutes County voters’ ballots had been returned, despite more contested races than often seen in the May special election of odd-numbered years. The low turnout came despite numerous contested school, park and other board races on the ballot.

Douglas sought re-election to another term, appearing in joint advertising with fellow candidates Marcus LeGrand, Shirley Olson and Janet Sarai Llerandi, as well as conducting individual campaigns.

The four took part in public candidate forums and newspaper endorsements, but the GOP-backed slate of Jon Haffner, Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, Gregg Henton and Wendy Imel declined to take part in those events, though both slates have been advertising heavily in recent weeks. The self-described “pro-student and pro family” slate, as they said in a joint newspaper column, accused their opponents of a smear campaign and twisting their views and messages.

With 13 percent of total ballots counted (roughly half of the total returned), Douglass was defeating Lopez-Dauenhauer, with about 70 percent of the vote, LeGrand was ahead of Imel 65-35 percent, Olson had 66 percent to Henton’s 34 percent of the vote and Llerandi had about 60 percent to Haffner’s 38 percent and about 2 percent for third candidate Cab Burge.

Looking at three money measures on the ballot in Deschutes County, Sisters School District voters were approving a $33.8 million bond measure for new and upgraded facilities, including a new K-5 elementary school, with 62 percent in favor and 38 percent opposed.

However, a five-year levy for the Cloverdale Rural Fire District to improve services (and cut response times) was being defeated strongly in the early count, with about 70 percent opposed. And a five-year levy to boost funding for the La Pine Park and Rec District also was being defeated by a 2-1 margin.

One of the contested Redmond School Board races was much closer than Bend-La Pine’s races, with Position 1 incumbent Shawn Hartfield ahead of challenger Stephanie Hunter 54-46 percent. A three-way race for the Position 2 seat saw Michelle Salinas leading with about 41 percent of the vote to 36 percent for Michael Summers and 14 percent for Lacey Butts.

Position 3, another three-way race, saw Jill Cummings holding 46 percent of the vote to 30 percent for Lavon Medlock and 24 percent for Ron Osmundson. Position 4, a four-way race, saw Keri Lopez ahead with about 31 percent of the vote to Bob Perry with 25 percent, Carmen Lawson with 23 percent and Oscar Gonzalez with 21 percent.

The Sisters School Board also had two contested races, with Jenica Cogdill easily defeating Rodney Cooper, 64 to 36 percent. In the Position 5 race, Edie Jones had about 68 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Kevin Eckert.

Three Bend Park and Rec Board seats were on the ballot, all contested. Incumbent Nathan Hovekamp was easily defeating challenger Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick, with 75 percent of the votes, while Zavier Borja was well ahead of Robin Vora in the race for Position 4, 61-39 percent. In another open-seat race, Deb Schoen was handily ahead of Elizabeth Hughes Weide, 74-25 percent.

In the Redmond Area Park & Rec Board races, Matthew Gilman was well ahead of Jon Golden for Position 1, 66 to 34 percent, while Mercedes Cook led a three-way Position 2 race with about 40 percent of the vote to 30 percent for Lena Berry and 29 percent for Jeremiah Pedersen.

Some fire district board races also were contested. In the Alfalfa Fire District Position 1 race, John Brooks had 61 percent of the early vote to 39 percent for Mark Laucks.

In the Cloverdale RFPD, Position 4 race, Michelle (Mikee) Stutzman was ahead in a close race, with about 51 percent of the vote to Deanne Dement’s 49 percent. It was also fairly close for Position 5, with Marcus Peck leading incumbent Cindy Kettering 52 to 48 percent.

Deschutes County RFPD had a contested race, with Oliver Tatom ahead of Karl Scronce, 60-40 percent. The La Pine Rural Fire District had two contested races; Position 1 saw Robin Lannan Adams ahead of Jerry Hubbard, 52 to 48 percent, and Doug Cox defeating Rex Lesueur, 57 to 43 percent.

One Redmond Fire & Rescue Board race was contested, and Jessica Meyer was easily ahead of Carrol McIntosh, 77 to 23 percent.