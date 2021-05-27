Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is ‘Back in the Saddle’ this summer after 2020 cancellation

Deschutes County

fitting theme for event's return; some events, capacities could be modified

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Fair & Expo said Thursday it is excited to announce the return of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo this summer, with a logical theme after last year's COVID-caused cancellation: "Back in the Saddle."

This year marks the 101st edition of Central Oregon’s largest event, after COVID19 forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

This year, Fair attendees can expect an exciting event full of animals, agriculture, concerts, carnival rides, cotton candy and corn dogs, along with shopping, exhibits, and food, all happening July 28 – Aug 1.

Specific programming elements, including concert announcements, and specific entertainment options are still being finalized and more details will be released soon.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo will be following all state and local health guidance, which may result in event modifications. Adjustments will likely include reduced capacities, and the understanding that certain attractions (such as ?) will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines that are in place at the time of the 2021 Fair.

Fairgoers are encouraged to check the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo website at www.DESCHUTESFAIR.com for the most up-to-date information.

Admission tickets for the 2021 fair will go on-sale July 5th and will be sold exclusively online, at www.DESCHUTESFAIR.com with limited availability at the Fair box office.

“We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate the largest event in Central Oregon,” said Fair & Expo Director Geoff Hinds. “We know that the fair is a special tradition for so many in our community and we’re excited to welcome guests back this summer in a safe and responsible way. From the entire staff and board of directors, we can’t wait to see you July 28th – Aug 1st.”