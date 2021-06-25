Deschutes County encourages residents to take precautions for extreme heat

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When temperatures start reaching the 90s and entering into the triple digits, it becomes more important to take care of yourself and to be aware of signs of heat-related illness.

With the expected spike in temperatures, it’s crucial to know what to do. We’ve compiled a list of tips and information you should know. Please keep in mind to continue practicing social distancing measures.

The Homeless Leadership Coalition has also put together a list of cooling centers open in Central Oregon.

Here are some tips to take care of yourself, those around you and pets during the heatwave.

When it's hot, you should:

Drink water and bring extra bottles for yourself and others.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Talk to your doctor first if you are on water pills.

Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Use air conditioning or a fan.

Don’t use a fan to blow extremely hot air on yourself, use it to create cross-ventilation.

Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

Avoid using your stove or oven.

Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day (3-7 p.m.)

Take care of those around you

Check in on elders and vulnerable neighbors during warm weather -- twice a day is best.

Never leave a person, child or a pet in a hot car.

Check regularly on how babies and toddlers, seniors, pregnant people, people taking mental health medications and people with heart disease or high blood pressure are doing. See the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Share a fan.

Invite a friend to a splash pad, movie, a mall or museum.

If you must be out in the heat

Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Rest often in shady areas.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat

Use sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher (the most effective products say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels) and reapply as directed.

Consider packing a couple extra bottles of water, these could be used for you and your family or anyone you see that looks like they could use a cool drink of water.

Know that the heat index (what the temperature feels like when humidity is involved) plays a role. When sweat isn't able to evaporate from the body due to high humidity, the body has difficulty regulating its temperature and cooling itself off. This can lead to heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion.

If you have a pet

Provide plenty of shade and water.

Never leave them in a car.

Learn more tips from the Oregon Humane Society.

Additionally, Deschutes County Health Services encourages all residents to learn the signs and first aid response for heat-related illness. Warning signs and symptoms vary but may include:



Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms

● Heavy sweating

● Weakness

● Skin cold, pale, and clammy

● Weak pulse

● Fainting and vomiting



What You Should Do

● Move to a cooler location.

● Lie down and loosen your clothing.

● Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible.

● Sip water.

● If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.



Heat Stroke

Symptoms

● High body temperature above 103°F

● Hot, red, dry or moist skin

● Rapid and strong pulse

● Possible unconsciousness



What You Should Do

● Call 911 immediately — this is a medical emergency.

● Move the person to a cooler environment.

● Reduce the person's body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath.

● Do NOT give fluids.



For more information on extreme heat, visit: www.deschutes.org/heat.