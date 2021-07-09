Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 11-17

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of July 11-17.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Road (Powell Butte Area) – Roadway paving work will continue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St. Improvement (Redmond Area) – Road shoulder work will begin. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (Terrebonne and La Pine Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

NE Knickerbocker Ave.

NE 5th St.

Whittier Dr.

Amber Lane

Dawn Road

Bull Bat Lane

Sunrise Blvd.

Hakkila Ave.

Day Road

Northwood Dr.

Deer Field Dr.

Cascade Lane

Holiday Lane

Sunset Lane

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.