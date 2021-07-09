Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 11-17
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of July 11-17.
Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.
Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Road (Powell Butte Area) – Roadway paving work will continue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
NE Negus Way and NE 17th St. Improvement (Redmond Area) – Road shoulder work will begin. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Chip Seal (Terrebonne and La Pine Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):
- NE Knickerbocker Ave.
- NE 5th St.
- Whittier Dr.
- Amber Lane
- Dawn Road
- Bull Bat Lane
- Sunrise Blvd.
- Hakkila Ave.
- Day Road
- Northwood Dr.
- Deer Field Dr.
- Cascade Lane
- Holiday Lane
- Sunset Lane
Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.
