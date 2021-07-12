Dennis named interim Deschutes County clerk

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners have appointed Steve Dennison as interim county clerk, effective July 31.

Dennison, who has served as Deschutes County’s election supervisor since 2017, will complete the remainder of County Clerk Nancy Blankenship’s term, which ends in 2022. Blankenship announced her retirement earlier this spring and recommended Dennison’s appointment to the Board of Commissioners.

“You always want to leave when things are going well, and I am leaving the Clerk’s Office in great hands,” Blankenship said. “It is time to pass the baton to the next generation.”

Prior to joining the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office, Dennison worked for San Mateo County, where he managed the technical aspects of the Elections Office. He began his career working for an election technology vendor, Election Systems and Software.

"I am honored to have been appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to serve as interim County Clerk,” Dennison said. “After nearly 20 years in this role, Nancy leaves big shoes to fill, but I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Deschutes County."