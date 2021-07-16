Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 18-24

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of July 18-24.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include excavation of roadside swales. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Roadside shoulder work will be occurring. This work will include placing new shoulder rock and paving driveway and road approaches. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (La Pine Area) –Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Burgess Road

Ponderosa Way

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581