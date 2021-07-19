Skip to Content
Deschutes County
By
Published 6:39 PM

Power outage hits more than 3,000 in Sunriver area; crews restoring service

Power outage affected nearly 3,100 Midstate Electric Cooperative members in the Sunriver area
Midstate Electric Cooperative
Power outage affected nearly 3,100 Midstate Electric Cooperative members in the Sunriver area

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A widespread power outage hit the Sunriver area early Monday evening, lasting more than an hour for many, Midstate Electric Cooperative reported.

More than 3,100 co-op members lost power around 5 p.m. due to a fault that damaged eqiupment that then needed replacement, spokkeswoman Renita Cuevas said.

Crews worked to restore power to the area using alternate locations and feeds, Cuevas said. By 6:30 p.m., more than half had service restored, and only about 400 were still out 15 minutes later.

A live outage map can be found on Midstate's site at https://www.midstateelectric.coop/live-outage-map

Central Oregon / News / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content