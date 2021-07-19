Power outage hits more than 3,000 in Sunriver area; crews restoring service

Deschutes County

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A widespread power outage hit the Sunriver area early Monday evening, lasting more than an hour for many, Midstate Electric Cooperative reported.

More than 3,100 co-op members lost power around 5 p.m. due to a fault that damaged eqiupment that then needed replacement, spokkeswoman Renita Cuevas said.

Crews worked to restore power to the area using alternate locations and feeds, Cuevas said. By 6:30 p.m., more than half had service restored, and only about 400 were still out 15 minutes later.

A live outage map can be found on Midstate's site at https://www.midstateelectric.coop/live-outage-map