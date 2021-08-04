DCSO to hold free document shredding, drug disposal events in Sisters, La Pine and Terrebonne

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is again hosting community free document shredding and drug disposal events around the county.

The upcoming events will be August 14th at the Sheriff’s Office in Sisters at 703 N Larch St., September 11th at the Sheriff’s Office in La Pine at 51340 Hwy 97, and September 25th at the Sheriff’s Office in Terrebonne, at 8154 11th St. Each event will take place from 10:00 AM- noon.

This is a free event, but the sheriff’s office is asking for donations of non-perishable food items that will be given to designated food banks in each community.

This is a residential free shred event and is not intended for business/commercial shredding. We can accept paper clips and staples, but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders.

Medications accepted are: prescription, patches, ointments, over-the-counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. NO SHARPS, THERMOMETERS, INHALERS, ETC.

