Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 8-14

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 8-14.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Placement of aggregate road base and installation of fencing will be occurring. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.



NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening and grading. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Roadway striping and rumble strip work will be occurring. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Chip Seal (Tumalo Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting): Cline Falls Hwy (up to White Rock Loop) Barr Road Becker Road Harper Road Marsh Road White Rock Loop

Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581