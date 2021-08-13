Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 15-21

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction report for the week of August 15-21.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Placement of aggregate road base and installation of fencing will be occurring. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US 20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening, grading and culvert installation. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Road (Powell Butte Area) – Roadway striping & rumble strips are complete. No work will be occurring this week.

Chip Seal (Tumalo Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Cline Falls Hwy

Barr Road

White Rock Loop

Marsh Road

Highland Ave.

High Ridge Drive

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).