Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 22-28

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of August 22-28.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Final grading of aggregate road base, installation of fencing and installation of water quality swales will be occurring. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.



NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening, grading and installation of fencing. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – No work will be occurring this week.



Chip Seal (Tumalo Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting): 2nd Street 4th Street 5th Street 7th Street Cook Ave Bruce Ave



Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.