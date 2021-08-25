DEQ extends air quality advisory for parts of Central, S. Oregon for several more days

Deschutes County

Expected to last until at least Monday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Wednesday for several more days for Jackson, Klamath and parts of Deschutes counties due to smoke from wildfires in the Oregon Cascades.

DEQ said it expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday afternoon.

DEQ spokeswoman Laura Gleim said the advisory in Deschutes County was mostly for the central and southern parts of the county, between Bend and La Pine.

"Sisters and Redmond have mostly stayed out of the smoke plume," Gleim said. It's "possible it could spread intermittently into other areas, but we don't expect it to be persistent."

The E::Space Labs air quality readings map on KTVZ's weather page Wednesday morning showed "Unhealthy" readings in La Pine and Sunriver, as well as Lava and Elk Lakes, "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and Moderate in the Bend area and Good air quality to the north.

Daily smoke forecasts for Southern Oregon, Klamath Falls and Lane and Deschutes counties are available from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. These forecasts provide estimates of what times of day smoke might be better or worse in those areas.

Oregon OSHA recently adopted new wildfire smoke requirements for employers whose employees will be exposed to wildfire smoke at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups level (orange on the Air Quality Index). Learn more about OSHA’s new wildfire smoke requirements here.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They won’t work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator. Get more information about protecting your health during wildfires.

To find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org, click “Find Resources” and search in the Community Resource Database for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.