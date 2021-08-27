Deschutes County road report: Week of August 29-Sept. 4
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction report for the week of August 29-Sept. 4.
- Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving will be occurring. Work will include new asphalt pavement construction in the area between the end of existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail and US-20. Rickard Road is closed from the end of the existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US 20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.
- NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening, grading and installation of fencing. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
- Knott Landfill Entrance Paving (Bend Area) - Friday, Sept. 3 – Asphalt paving will be occurring at the entrance to the Knott Landfill. Work will include removal and replacement of existing asphalt pavement. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
